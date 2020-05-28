|
|
|
HUNTER John HOWARD On 18th May in Scarborough Hospital. Husband of the late Shirley, father to Stuart and Suzanne, Kaye and Christopher and Susan and grandfather to Alice, Edward and Harry. Howard worked at Armstrongs in Beverley and Erskine in Scarborough and was a staunch member of Scarborough Rotary Club and Yorkshire Sommeliers being a Past President of both.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 4th June at 3pm.
If Howard's friends would like to pay their respects the funeral cortege will be leaving Scarborough Rugby Club at 2:45pm and travelling along Scalby Road to the Crematorium.
If desired donations in memory of Howard would be appreciated to help pay for the Xmas Tree for the Annual Rotary Santa Xmas Collection in Scarborough,
a cause dear to Howard's heart.
Please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/howard-hunter
Enquiries to T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 28, 2020