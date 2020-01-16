|
|
|
MIDGLEY John Peacefully on 31st December 2019 at Green Tree Court Nursing Home, John, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Nancy.
Dear brother of George, Marjorie, Kathleen and the late Norman.
Will be greatly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service at the Exeter
and Devon Crematorium on
Friday 17th January at 1pm.
No flowers please, donations
if desired for Dementia UK by retiring collection or may be sent to LeRoy Funerals
298 Topsham Road,
Exeter EX2 6HG
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020