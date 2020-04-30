|
PARKINSON On 19 April 2020 at home in Harpenden, John Charles,
aged 86 years.
Husband of the late and much adored Civil; a wonderful father to Mike, Katie, Sue and Helen;
loving father-in-law to Sylvie, Robert, Pete and Bill; and proud grandfather to Ben, Zoe, Emily, Holly, Jonty, Jenny, Anna, Philip, Rosie, Chloé and Isabella.
Friend to many.
Born in Scarborough,
John moved away for a time but returned and made it his family home for almost fifty years.
John was senior partner at Pearson & Whitfield Solicitors (whose practice later transferred to North Yorkshire Law) and was not only a trusted adviser but also a good friend to many of his clients, who seem universally to remember him as 'a gentleman'. He was a founding trustee of the Wilf Ward Family Trust and also of the Plaxton Housing Trust, and the family is proud of his contribution to these organisations. John was a life member of Scarborough Cricket Club and there are happy memories of days spent at North Marine Road. He was also a keen family historian, with many weekends spent 'grave digging'(!). His other love was the Stephen Joseph Theatre, sorely missed after he moved down south in 2014 to be closer to family. John continued his membership of Scarborough Friends' Meeting (Quakers) after the move.
John will be cremated and his ashes scattered with Civil's at
The Retreat in York, where they met in 1958.
Donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice, whose staff looked after Civil so well.
Enquiries: Phillips Funeral Directors, 01582 461100.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020