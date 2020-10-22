Home

Poppleton Dr. John Frank It is with great sadness that
we announce the death of
Dr. John Frank Poppleton,
aged 90 years, on
14th October 2020,
a cherished family man.

John served faithfully as a General Practitioner in Scarborough for many years and was actively involved in a number of Scarborough charitable causes and societies including
Round Table, Rotary,
Wheelhouse Square,
St. Martin's Church,
Friends of the Art Society
and Friends of
The Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The family wish to thank
all the staff at Combe Hay who looked after John with excellent care in his final years as he struggled with dementia.
He will be deeply missed.

There will be a family service at
St. Martin's Church.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 22, 2020
