John Spaven

Notice Condolences

John Spaven Notice
Spaven John Robert Aged 64 years.
Peacefully on 29th July in the
loving care of his family.
Devoted dad to Rachel and Craig, much loved partner to the late Anna, dearly loved and respected friend to Andy and Nikki, also a loved grandpa, brother and uncle,
and a true friend to many.
Funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 10th August at 11.15am.
Numbers are restricted, however friends are welcome to gather in the car park at the crematorium.
Floral tributes may be sent please c/o B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 6, 2020
