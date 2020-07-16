|
Temple Captain John David 30th June 2020, peacefully
at Scarborough Hospital.
Born in the town, spending most
of his life at Sea.
Dearly loved husband of Joyce, affectionly remembered
step-father to Jill and Mark.
Grateful thanks to Doctors and staff at Scarborough Hospital
Donations only, please, in Johns name, directly to Scarborough Lifeboat Station, West Pier, Foreshore Road YO11 1PB.
Funeral Directors; B Bernard & Sons, 58 Ranfhill Road, Scarborough YO11 2QG.
01723 330 300
Published in The Scarborough News on July 16, 2020