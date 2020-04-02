|
Judi Welford-Smith Tragically passed away in
St Catherines Hospice
on 13th March 2020, aged 64 years. Wife of Richard and mother to Nicola, Sarah, Jonathan, nanny to Lainie, Oliver, Joseph, Leo, Emma and Eleanor. Treasured sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
'Loved to the moon and back.'
Family cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Judi's life when this present crisis has passed.
Announcement to follow.
All enquiries to Falsgrave
Funeral Services, 01723 343908.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 2, 2020