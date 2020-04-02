Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falsgrave Funeral Service (Scarborough)
50 Falsgrave Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 5AX
01723 343908
Resources
More Obituaries for Judi Welford-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judi Welford-Smith

Notice Condolences

Judi Welford-Smith Notice
Judi Welford-Smith Tragically passed away in
St Catherines Hospice
on 13th March 2020, aged 64 years. Wife of Richard and mother to Nicola, Sarah, Jonathan, nanny to Lainie, Oliver, Joseph, Leo, Emma and Eleanor. Treasured sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
'Loved to the moon and back.'
Family cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Judi's life when this present crisis has passed.
Announcement to follow.
All enquiries to Falsgrave
Funeral Services, 01723 343908.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Falsgrave Funeral Service (Scarborough)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -