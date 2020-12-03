|
Wilson Judy At home peacefully on
23rd November 2020
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife, mother
and grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at East Riding Crematorium Octon on Tuesday 15th December at 2.30pm. Due to the current circumstances the funeral will
be attended by family only.
Donations can be made in Judy's memory for Marie Curie Nurses and Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and sent to G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director,
Sherwood Street, Scarborough.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020