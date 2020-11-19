|
|
|
Faulkner June Irene
(née Parsons,
of Blands Cliff) Passed away peacefully, aged 92, on 13th November 2020.
Loving wife of the late Dennis
and mum to Pat and Julie,
mother in law to Mike and Pete, nan to Claire, Sarah and Christopher, great grandmother to Jake, Rhianna, Louie, Buddy,
Phoebe June and Abi.
Loved and sadly missed by
all but now at peace.
Private service at
Woodlands Crematorium
on 25th November at 2.15pm.
All enquiries to A Drew & Son Ltd, Willerby Tel: 01482 656537
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 19, 2020