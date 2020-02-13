Home

June Johnson Notice
Johnson June Kathleen
Constance Peacefully on 5th February,
aged 97 years. Beloved wife of Ken, much loved mother of Chris, Simon, Louise, and Sarah, loving grandma to Kathryn, Richard, Chrissie,
Neil, Natalie, Dylan and John,
great-grandma to Abigail.
Funeral service to be held at
The Holy Nativity Church, Eastfield on Thursday 20th February at 11:30am, followed by private committal service, floral tributes may be sent please,
c/o B Bernard & Sons .
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020
