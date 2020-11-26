|
|
|
BARRETT, Kathleen. 18th November, 2020.
Passed away peacefully
aged 78 years. Wife of the late Michael Barrett and a loving
mother and grandmother.
Will be greatly missed by Therese, Nuala, Dermot, and their families. United again with Brendan.
Requiem mass to be held at
St Joseph's Church, Newby on
Friday 27th November 2pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the families page for Parkinson's UK at
dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/18-11-2020-kathleen-barrett
Enquiries to B Bernard and Sons, telephone 01723 330300
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 26, 2020