Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Wrightson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Wrightson

Notice Condolences

Keith Wrightson Notice
Wrightson Capt. Keith Tragically on 4th January
aged 62 years. Loving husband
to Gill, dearly loved and treasured dad of Kirsty and Luke, dear
father-in-law to Matt and Jervi
and a much loved son-in-law to
Chris and the late Brenda and loved brother to Boo. Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations would be welcome
at the service for the R.N.L.I.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -