|
|
|
Wrightson Capt. Keith Tragically on 4th January
aged 62 years. Loving husband
to Gill, dearly loved and treasured dad of Kirsty and Luke, dear
father-in-law to Matt and Jervi
and a much loved son-in-law to
Chris and the late Brenda and loved brother to Boo. Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations would be welcome
at the service for the R.N.L.I.
Resting at B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020