Norris Kenneth (Ken) Passed away at home on 10th August 2020,
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband to Ann.
Beloved dad to Neil, Alison, Simon, Sharon, Steve and Christine and a cherished grandad.

Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 19th August at 1.30 at Woodlands Crematorium due to the current circumstances the funeral will be attended by immediate family only.
Family flowers only but should you wish to make a donation in Ken's memory please send the donation directly to St Catherine's Hospice. Resting at G. Roberts, Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 13, 2020
