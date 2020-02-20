|
|
|
Binley Laura Elizabeth Sadly, on 17th February
peacefully at home, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of 67 years
to Richard (Dick).
Much loved Mum to
Susanna, Edwina, and Richard,
and Mum in Law to Peter,
Jonathan, and Christine.
Precious and loving
Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday
26th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Saint Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to B. Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 20, 2020