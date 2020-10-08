|
|
|
LAWRANCE Leonard The family of
Leonard Lawrance, 92,
formerly of Limestone Rd Burniston, are sad to announce
his passing in hospital in Leeds
after a brief illness.
Leonard died peacefully surrounded by his two daughters Linden and Cheryl and leaves
four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great
great grandchild. Leonard, a gentle family man was dearly loved and respected by friends and family and will be greatly missed.
He worked at GCHQ Irton Moor
as a radio officer since 1956
retiring in the 1990s.
Funeral to take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on October 16th at 1:30pm.
Donations to be made individually
to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 8, 2020