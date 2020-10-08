Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Lawrance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Lawrance

Notice Condolences

Leonard Lawrance Notice
LAWRANCE Leonard The family of
Leonard Lawrance, 92,
formerly of Limestone Rd Burniston, are sad to announce
his passing in hospital in Leeds
after a brief illness.
Leonard died peacefully surrounded by his two daughters Linden and Cheryl and leaves
four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great
great grandchild. Leonard, a gentle family man was dearly loved and respected by friends and family and will be greatly missed.
He worked at GCHQ Irton Moor
as a radio officer since 1956
retiring in the 1990s.
Funeral to take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on October 16th at 1:30pm.
Donations to be made individually
to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -