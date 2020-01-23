|
|
|
Bielby Lilian Mary Mary, aged 97, passed away peacefully in hospital
on 16th January.
Dearest sister of John and Margaret and the late Elsie, Rachel, Jean, Sylvia, Dennis and Richard. Dear sister in law of Audrey and Lois and a much loved aunty. Remembering with happiness
the times we shared growing
up on Newby Farm.
Service 10.30am on
Thursday 30th January at
Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Collection at the service or
c/o T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 23, 2020