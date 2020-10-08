|
|
|
White Louisa Ann
(Louie) Passed away peacefully on
1st October.
Louie was a dearly loved Wife of the late Geoff, special Mum to Ian, Sue and the late Angela.
Also dearest Mother in Law to Ian and Rowena, a very special Nanny to Charlotte, Edward, Zoe and Great Nanny to Emily and Alfie.
Private service to be held on
Friday 16th October.
A live webcast of the service can be viewed online.
Please contact T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd on 01723 362517 for the details required.
Any floral tributes, or
donations for
Scarborough Lifeboat,
may be sent to
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street,
Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 8, 2020