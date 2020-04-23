|
|
|
Hoyle Margaret
13/11/1929 - 17/04/2020 Passed away peacefully at Dunollie Nursing Home, Scarborough.
Family service at
East Riding Crematorium.
When circumstances allow a memorial service and interment of ashes will take place at
All Saint's Parish Church, Thwing, where Margaret and her husband, Rev Lawrence Hoyle set up
and ran Lamplugh House
Conference Centre.
Will be sadly missed by daughters Sue and Jane and Grandchildren Anna, Genie and Mark.
Donations welcome to www.justgiving.com in the aid of Parkinson's UK.
Enquiries to T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP. Tel: 01723 582323
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 23, 2020