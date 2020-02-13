|
Royen Margaret Sadly passed away on
Saturday January 25th 2020,
aged 93 years.
Also husband Paul Royen
ex CSOS Irton Moor (GCHQ Scarborough) sadly passed away
on Wednesday 29th January 2020 aged 94 years.
Loving Parents of Stephen and Jude also special in-laws of Kevin and Julie. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Woodlands
Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday February 17th at 11.15am.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for St Catherine's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provide at the service. Any enquiries to
R.H. Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel: 01751 477877
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020