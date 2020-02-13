Home

POWERED BY

Services
R H Barnes Funeral Directors
Outgang Rd
Pickering, North Yorkshire YO18 7EL
01751 477877
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Royen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Royen

Notice Condolences

Margaret Royen Notice
Royen Margaret Sadly passed away on
Saturday January 25th 2020,
aged 93 years.
Also husband Paul Royen
ex CSOS Irton Moor (GCHQ Scarborough) sadly passed away
on Wednesday 29th January 2020 aged 94 years.
Loving Parents of Stephen and Jude also special in-laws of Kevin and Julie. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Woodlands
Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday February 17th at 11.15am.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for St Catherine's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provide at the service. Any enquiries to
R.H. Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel: 01751 477877
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -