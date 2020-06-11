|
|
|
BRIMBLE Marilyn Rose Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home on 27th May 2020, Marilyn, aged 67 years,
of Barrow-upon-Humber,
formerly of Scarborough.
Dearly loved daughter of Dorothy and the late Arthur, devoted mum of Paul, cherished grandma of Oliver, dear sister of Rob, Jim, John, Pete and the late Bill.
Marilyn will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral service is
to be held.
Marilyn is now resting in the care of H. & H.J. Huteson & Sons, Holydyke Funeral Home,
Barton-upon-Humber, DN18 5PR.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 11, 2020