HARTLEY Marjorie
(Nee Fletcher) Passed away peacefully on
the 19th April 2020 at
Beechwood Nursing Home,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of Trevor
and much-loved mum,
grandma and sister.
Cherished by Michael, Glenda,
Joshua, Daniel, Dawn, Russ, Megan
and Brenda and her family.
Due to the current restrictions,
the funeral service at the Crematorium, at 1.30pm on
Tuesday will be attended by
immediate family only.
An open invitation is extended to a memorial service, which will be held to celebrate Marjorie's life,
at Northstead Methodist Church,
when this present crisis has passed. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 23, 2020