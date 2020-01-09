Home

KENNEDY Marjorie Peacefully, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Kennedy, a loving mum to
Sue and Julie, grandma to Sara, Laura and Jake, great grandma
to Riley and Annie, also a dear mother-in-law to Nigel
and the late Steve.
"Was much loved and
will be missed by all."
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be
made following the service to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Resting peacefully at
B. Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 9, 2020
