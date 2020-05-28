Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Lawton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Lawton

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Lawton Notice
Lawton Marjorie Passed away peacefully in
St Cecilia's Care Home on
25th May 2020,
aged 85 years.

Loving wife of the late George.
Cherished mum to
Kevin and Garth.

Due to the current circumstances
the Funeral Service will be held on
Thursday 4th June, 12:45
at Woodlands Crematorium
attended by family only.
However an online webcasting
is available for the necessary
information please contact
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -