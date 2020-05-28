|
|
|
Lawton Marjorie Passed away peacefully in
St Cecilia's Care Home on
25th May 2020,
aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late George.
Cherished mum to
Kevin and Garth.
Due to the current circumstances
the Funeral Service will be held on
Thursday 4th June, 12:45
at Woodlands Crematorium
attended by family only.
However an online webcasting
is available for the necessary
information please contact
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 28, 2020