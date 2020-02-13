Home

Bielby Mary John, Margaret and families would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone who attended Mary's funeral service and sent cards and messages of sympathy and for their generous donations to the
Air Ambulance. Many thanks to the Rev. Mike Leigh for his caring and comforting service. Also thanks to Doreen and Marie and friends in Danes Dyke and thanks to Surecare for the help given to Mary. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Danes Dyke Surgery. Thanks to Claire at
Peter Chapman's for her care and support at this sad time.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020
