Cole Mary Margaret Passed away in hospital on the 17th November, aged 83 years.

Much loved mum of Stephen, Graham, Angela, Christopher
and David. Much loved
mother-in-law to Kirsty and Vanessa. Loving nana of
James, Sara, Peter, Jamie,
Jordan, Emily, Josh, Ben and Tori.
Loving great nana of Courtney, Mason and Andrew.

Due to current circumstances
a private funeral will be held.

Donations if desired may
be made to PDSA or
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
or sent c/o
TL Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough St,
Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 26, 2020
