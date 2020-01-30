|
CONLON Mary
(née Moody)
19.01.1926 - 18.01.2020 Widow of John Adrian.
Loving Mother of Caroline, Evelyn and Philippa. Beloved Granny of Matthew, Edward and Mark and Great Granny of four. Died peacefully at Rivermead Care Home, Malton. RIP.
Service at 2pm on the 6th February at St Edwards Catholic Church, Avenue Victoria, Scarborough
YO11 2QS. Family flowers only. Donations to the RNLI Scarborough c/o B Bernard and Sons Funeral Directors, 58 Ramshill Road, Scarborough YO11 2QG
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 30, 2020