B Bernard & Sons
1-5 Prospect Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 7JP
01723 817181
LESTER Mary (née Pickering) Aged 94 years at Scarborough Hospital on 3rd February.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ted, loving mother of Maureen,
Barbara and Kevin, grandma to
Charlotte and Thomas.
Service at 1.30pm on
Tuesday 25th February at
Queen Street Central Hall followed by private Interment. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
Queen Street Central Hall Roof Fund, collection at the service or c/o
Many thanks to the Staff on Lilac Ward for their care and kindness.
Would friends please wear bright colours at the service.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020
