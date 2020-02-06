|
|
|
White Mary Much loved mother of Martin and Robert and grandmother of Edward, Luke, Harry and Charlie, died 9th January, 2020.
Mary moved to Scarborough
in 1969, after the death of her
dearly loved husband,
George Edward White, and left
in 2000 to be nearer to family
in Dorset and Sussex.
She loved Scarborough,
its coast and countryside,
and surrounding villages.
According to her wishes,
she will be cremated at a
private family service.
She asked that her regards be given to surviving former work colleagues, neighbours and other acquaintances, as well as her thanks for their friendship
and kindness.
Any enquiries c/o Matthew Lucas Funeral Directors 01305 753533.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 6, 2020