|
|
|
ALLEN Maud Elizabeth Formerly of Snainton.
On 16th June 2020, late of Seamer, aged 94 years, in the loving care
of her family.
Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Trisha and Christine. Mother in law, much loved grandma, great-grandma,
great-great-grandma and a
good friend to many.
Service time 2.45 p.m. at
St Martin's Church, Seamer (followed by committal) on Thursday 25th June, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Collection at service or send c/o
F A Stockill and Son, Funeral Director, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 18, 2020