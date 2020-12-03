|
|
|
Cliff Maureen Peacefully passed away on 23rd November 2020
in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 74 years.
Loving wife of the late Ken,
cherished mum to Wendy and nana to Heather and Alexander.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 3rd December, today at 2.15 pm. The funeral service will be attended by family only.
No flowers please.
Donations can be sent in Maureen's memory for
St Catherine's Hospice please make cheques payable to the charity c/o G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director, Sherwood Street, Scarborough, YO11 1SR
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020