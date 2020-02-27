Home

McGLYNN
Maureen Kay Peacefully on 18th February,
aged 76 years.
Loving wife of Joe, dearly loved
mum of Scott, loved mum-in-law
to Nicola and a treasured nan to
Thomas and Sophie. Dearly loved
sister of Eugenie, Ian and Janette.
Funeral service at Woodlands
Crematorium on Thursday
5th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations would be welcome at the
service for St Catherine's Hospice
and Macmillan Cancer Care.
Resting at B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 27, 2020
