|
|
|
Hughes Mavis of Filey
Suddenly on 11th July 2020 in Scarborough Hospital aged 82 years.
Devoted wife to John, sister to Sylvia. Cherished and loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Filey will be attended by immediate family only on Monday 20th July at 1pm.
However if anyone wishes to
pay their respects to Mavis
please socially distance in
The Lawns Cemetery prior
to the burial at 2pm.
Enquiries can be made to
G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, 01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 16, 2020