Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Stephenson

Notice Condolences

Mavis Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON Mavis on 8th October, peacefully
after a short illness, in The Lodge Residential Home, aged 90 years. Formerly of Flixton and Folkton.

Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Stephenson and much loved
mam of Paul and Jane.

In the current circumstances a private family service will be
held at Woodlands Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Mavis can be given to The Wilf Ward Family Trust c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -