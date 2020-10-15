|
|
|
STEPHENSON Mavis on 8th October, peacefully
after a short illness, in The Lodge Residential Home, aged 90 years. Formerly of Flixton and Folkton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Stephenson and much loved
mam of Paul and Jane.
In the current circumstances a private family service will be
held at Woodlands Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Mavis can be given to The Wilf Ward Family Trust c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 15, 2020