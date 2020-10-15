Home

May Stephenson

Notice Condolences

May Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON May Of Brompton.
Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Hospital on
8th October 2020, aged 94 years.
Cherished wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother to Diane
and Linda, grandma, and
great-grandma.
Sadly missed by all who knew her.
Service at All Saints' Church Brompton, followed by interment on Tuesday 20th October at 11 am. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to the church.
Collection at service or send
c/o F. A. Stockill and Son,
Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 15, 2020
