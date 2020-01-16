|
LANGDALE Michael Passed peacefully at the
Holt Retirement Home, surrounded by family on
7th January 2020, aged 76 years. Loving father to Tim, Caroline, Stephanie and Holly,
a dear grandad, cherished
brother to Jean and Rosemary
and a good friend to many.
Service at St Stephens Church, Snainton on Wednesday
22nd January 2020 at 12 noon.
Flowers welcomed.
Donations if desired to the church, also the Holt and Snainton Cricket Club. Collection at service or
c/o F A Stockill and Son,
Funeral Directors, 9A Station Road, Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020