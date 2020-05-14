|
Walmsley Michael John Passed away peacefully after a brave battle with illness at home on
10th May 2020, aged 79 years.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone who has cared for Mick.
Beloved husband to Pauline.
Loving dad to Julie, Susie,
Micky and Bluey.
Cherished father in law, grandad, great grandad and brother.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service on
Friday 22nd May held at Woodlands Crematorium at 12:45 will be attended by family only.
However, if family, friends and colleagues wish to pay their respects to Mick, details of the route the hearse will take on the day of the funeral can be found on facebook.com/grobertsfunerals or alternatively an online webcasting of the service is available, please contact
George Roberts, G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, 01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 14, 2020