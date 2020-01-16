|
KELL Nellie Doreen Julie would like to thank friends, neighbours and the family for the messages of sympathy, cards and flowers following her mothers passing on 28th December.
Sincere thanks to Colin Nolan for the comforting service and to Peter Dowkes and his team from Falsgrave Funeral Service for the care and support with the
funeral arrangements.
A special thanks go to all the staff at St Bernadette's for the gentle care given to Nellie in her final months. Donations raised in Nellie's memory for Parkinson's UK amounted to £265.32
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020