|
|
|
Norah Kirby Walsh Aged 98 years.
A Scarborian.
Died peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice on Wednesday
18th March 2020.
Married to the late
John Walsh for 60 years.
Loved Mother of
Sharon and Siobhán.
Auntie to Young Norah
and James Michael.
Sister-in-Law to Kathleen.
The family offer grateful thanks to:
The outstanding care from Phyllis and the team at Care for All;
Support Carers;
Nurses Julie and Karen;
The Team of District Nurses;
Northstead Pharmacy;
Family and friends in England, Ireland and Israel.
We are indebted to the staff at
St. Catherine's Hospice and to
Fr. Gubbins at St. Peter's Church.
Grateful thanks to T.L. Chapman Funeral Directors.
A celebration of Norah's life
will be held later in the year.
Donations appreciated in Norah's memory to St. Catherine's Hospice.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 26, 2020