Norma Rogers

Norma Rogers Notice
ROGERS Norma Lillian Aged 84 years, peacefully at home on 31st December.
Dearly loved wife of the late Robin, devoted mam of Glen, Shelley, Jackie and Derek, also a treasured nana, grandma and great grandma, and a much loved and dear friend to many.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday 17th January at 12.45pm.
No flowers by request please, donations would be welcome at the service for British Heart Foundation.
Resting at B. Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 9, 2020
