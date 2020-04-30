|
SUNDERLAND Norma
(née France) Passed away peacefully on 22nd April at St. Cecilia's Care Home, Scarborough.
Much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
With much regret due to current restrictions only immediate family may attend the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to
St Cecilia's, Scarborough Minibus Fund by way of thanks for all their love and care they gave mum.
Please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Tel: 01723 366960 for
instructions on how to donate.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020