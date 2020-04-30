Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Sunderland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Sunderland

Notice Condolences

Norma Sunderland Notice
SUNDERLAND Norma
(née France) Passed away peacefully on 22nd April at St. Cecilia's Care Home, Scarborough.
Much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
With much regret due to current restrictions only immediate family may attend the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to
St Cecilia's, Scarborough Minibus Fund by way of thanks for all their love and care they gave mum.
Please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Tel: 01723 366960 for
instructions on how to donate.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -