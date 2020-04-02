|
|
|
Ryder Pamela Passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on
26th March 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved partner to Paul, treasured mum to Jan, Elaine and Sammy.
A loving nanny to Paul, Matty, Abbie, Jake, Jodie, Luke and Joshua and much loved
great - nanna and sister.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will be attended by immediate family only, however a online webcasting is available please contact G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, 01723 501027.
Alternatively an open invitation is extended to a Memorial Service
at a later date.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations at the funeral service can be sent for
The Will Ward Trust.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 2, 2020