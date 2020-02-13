Home

Pennock Pat Passed away on the
4th February,
aged 86 years.
Wife of Arthur. Dearest Mum of Rita, Neil and Kevin. Special Grand Mum of Mark and Andrew and Great Grand Mum of Finley. Sadly missed Mother-In-Law of Jim.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Laurence's Church, Scalby on Monday 24th February at 1.00pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Marie Curie and Cancer Research.
Enquires to
Unsworth Funeral Service,
01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020
