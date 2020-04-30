Home

F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Patricia Farrow

Patricia Farrow Notice
FARROW Patricia Passed away 24th April 2020
in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of Mike and much loved mum to Karen and Sue. Mother-in-law to Charles and Martin, Grandma to Charlie, Jonathan, Maria, Harriet and Theo. Due to current restrictions the funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium at 11.15 am on Monday 4th May will be attended by immediate family only.
Family flowers only please. Enquiries to F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton, Scarborough, YO13 9AP
(01723 859279).
A memorial service will be held
at a later date.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020
