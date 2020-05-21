|
Hutton Patricia Alice
(nee Candler) Born 9th October 1943
to Richard and
Maude Candler.
Died on the 12th May 2020 peacefully at home with family after a long illness.
A native of Scarborough (living in the Seamer Road area) and later of Dronfield Woodhouse, Derbyshire, for over 40 years.
She spent a 35 year career teaching infants, primary and pupils with special educational needs in Sheffield and Chesterfield.
She was a talented amateur artist and writer as well as a keen follower of local and national sport, particularly F1, Cricket, Football and Golf.
She also counted gardening, genealogy, theatre visiting, jigsaws and cake making among her interests.
She is survived by her sister Anne, husband of 49 years, John, and was a devoted mother to Carl and Wayne and grandmother to Jake, Catlin, Izzy and Erin.
Funeral is taking place at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield on Friday 29th May
at 4pm.
Family flowers only.
All donations to Ashgate Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 21, 2020