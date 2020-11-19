Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Moorfoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Moorfoot

Notice Condolences

Patricia Moorfoot Notice
MOORFOOT (nee Hardcastle)
Kathleen Patricia
(Pat) On November 7th 2020
suddenly at home in Sherburn,
formerly of Weaverthorpe.
Much loved Wife of the late Clarence (together again). Loving Mum to Susan, Steven and Kathryn. Mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed.
A private cremation to take place at Octon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
All enquiries to
E & A R Agar Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01653 919004.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -