MOORFOOT (nee Hardcastle)
Kathleen Patricia
(Pat) On November 7th 2020
suddenly at home in Sherburn,
formerly of Weaverthorpe.
Much loved Wife of the late Clarence (together again). Loving Mum to Susan, Steven and Kathryn. Mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed.
A private cremation to take place at Octon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
All enquiries to
E & A R Agar Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01653 919004.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 19, 2020