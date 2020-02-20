|
Park Patricia Judith (Pat) Passed away peacefully
in her sleep in the care of St Catherine's Hospice
on 11th February 2020
aged 71 years.
Much loved wife to John
and a treasured mum to
Kerry and the late Sean.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, tomorrow Friday 21st February
at 11.15 am.
No flowers by request but donations can be made for
St Catherine's Hospice and Macmillan Nurses.
Please wear bright colours.
All enquires directly to,
George Roberts,
G Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 20, 2020