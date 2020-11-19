|
Osburn Paul Graham of Filey
Passed away suddenly at home
on 10th November 2020,
aged 82 years.
Devoted Husband to the late Hilda, who passed away in 2019.
Dearly loved Father to Mathew and Father-in-law to Helen.
Treasured Grandfather to
Alex and James.
Also a dear Uncle and friend.
Funeral Service to take place at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 26th November at 1.30pm.
No flowers please.
Should you wish to attend,
please contact Co-op Funeralcare
due to the restricted
numbers of 30.
Paul also requested that
no black to be worn.
All enquiries c/o
Co-op Funeralcare,
1 Murray Street,
Filey, YO14 9DA.
01723 515513
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 19, 2020