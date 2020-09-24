|
Bell Pauline Fell peacefully asleep at home on Tuesday
15th September 2020,
aged 93 years.
Reunited with her beloved Husband Duncan.
Much loved Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunty and
Great Aunty.
A good friend to many and
loved by lots.
Private Funeral Service to be held on Friday 2nd October, setting off from Filey at 12.45pm and
reaching Muston around 1.00pm if friends wanted to pay their respects, please obey social distancing rules.
There is a just giving page in memory of Pauline to raise funds for Marie Curie.
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulinebellfiley
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service, 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 24, 2020